NAM India reports ₹396.1 crore profit for Q1 FY26
NAM India just posted a 19% jump in profits for the first quarter of FY26, hitting ₹396.1 crore—thanks to a solid boost in revenue from operations, which climbed to ₹606.6 crore compared to last year.
AUM up 27% YoY, now at ₹7.44 lakh crore
Their assets under management shot up 27% year-on-year, now at ₹7.44 lakh crore, fueled by steady SIP inflows and strong equity sales.
NAM India also serves over 21.2 million unique investors—more than a third of all mutual fund investors in the country.
CEO Sundeep Sikka shared that their SIP and equity market shares are still outpacing their overall equity AUM share.
NAM India's shares closed down by 2.61%
Even with these wins, NAM India's shares actually closed down by 2.61% at ₹789 on Monday, July 28, 2025—a reminder that markets don't always move how you'd expect, even after good news.