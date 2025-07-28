NAM India reports ₹396.1 crore profit for Q1 FY26

AUM up 27% YoY, now at ₹7.44 lakh crore

Their assets under management shot up 27% year-on-year, now at ₹7.44 lakh crore, fueled by steady SIP inflows and strong equity sales.

NAM India also serves over 21.2 million unique investors—more than a third of all mutual fund investors in the country.

CEO Sundeep Sikka shared that their SIP and equity market shares are still outpacing their overall equity AUM share.