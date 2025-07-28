Sensex tanks 572 points, Shriram Finance gains 1.5%: Key stats
The Indian stock market had a rough Monday, with the Sensex dropping 572 points to 80,891 and the Nifty falling by 156 points to close at 24,681.
While most sectors struggled, a few FMCG names like Tasty Bite Eatables and Prataap Snacks managed solid gains, even as others like Future Consumer and Mrs Bectors Food Specialities slipped.
Who were the biggest winners and losers?
In the Nifty pack, Shriram Finance and Cipla posted small but noticeable gains. On the flip side, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Finance took big hits—down over 7% and nearly 4%.
The day really showed how mixed things are across sectors right now: some companies are holding steady or even rising despite broader market jitters.
Even in FMCG, there were minor wins for Hindustan Unilever and Tata Consumer Products. It's definitely a reminder that market moods can swing fast—and not every stock moves in sync.