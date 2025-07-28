Sensex tanks 572 points, Shriram Finance gains 1.5%: Key stats

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

In the Nifty pack, Shriram Finance and Cipla posted small but noticeable gains. On the flip side, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Finance took big hits—down over 7% and nearly 4%.

The day really showed how mixed things are across sectors right now: some companies are holding steady or even rising despite broader market jitters.

Even in FMCG, there were minor wins for Hindustan Unilever and Tata Consumer Products. It's definitely a reminder that market moods can swing fast—and not every stock moves in sync.