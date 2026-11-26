Namma Yatri, the Bengaluru ride-hailing app, just pulled off an 89.4% jump in operating revenue this year, reaching ₹37.5 crore.

Even better, their net loss shrank by nearly 15% to ₹43.8 crore.

Launched in 2022, they stand out for letting drivers keep all their fares (no commission cuts) while making money through subscriptions and per-trip fees.