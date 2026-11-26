Namma Yatri posts ₹37.5cr operating revenue, loss narrows to ₹43.8cr
Namma Yatri, the Bengaluru ride-hailing app, just pulled off an 89.4% jump in operating revenue this year, reaching ₹37.5 crore.
Even better, their net loss shrank by nearly 15% to ₹43.8 crore.
Launched in 2022, they stand out for letting drivers keep all their fares (no commission cuts) while making money through subscriptions and per-trip fees.
Namma Yatri total income ₹39.5cr
Total income hit ₹39.5 crore, helped by a small boost from investment sales.
But expenses are still a challenge: employee costs alone made up 41% of spending at ₹34.5 crore, and ad budgets climbed as they try to take on giants like Ola and Uber.
Namma Yatri says it's focusing on smarter cost control while growing fast, hoping their unique model helps them build something sustainable for both riders and drivers.