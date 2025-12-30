Nandan Denim shares get a boost after credit rating nod
Nandan Denim's stock nudged up 1% to ₹2.94 on Tuesday after Infomerics Ratings reaffirmed its credit ratings on bank facilities worth ₹339.74 crore, signaling steady ground for the company even as markets stay unpredictable.
Why does this matter?
A stable credit rating means lenders and investors see Nandan Denim as reliable, which can help the company weather tough times.
Even though the share price is down 43% from its January high, it's delivered a huge 220% return over five years—a reminder that patience can pay off in investing.
What's behind the numbers?
The company reported solid results last quarter, with ₹9.44 crore in net profit and income from operations of ₹786.51 crore.
With a P/E ratio of 11.08 and listings on both NSE and BSE, Nandan Denim is catching the eye of value-focused investors looking for stability with growth potential.