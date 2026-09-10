Nandan Nilekani unveils 3 tokenization pilots to ease crypto concerns
At the Global Fintech Fest 2026, Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani introduced three live tokenization pilots aimed at easing worries about cryptocurrencies and stablecoins.
He pointed out that regulators are anxious about digital assets lacking proper oversight, and believes tokenization, with solid checks, could help keep things safe and transparent.
Shared platform supports tokenization and securitization
The first pilot helps dairy farmers by turning cows and their data into digital tokens, making it easier for them to get loans.
The second uses portable warehouse receipts to tokenize grains and rice stored in warehouses, letting farmers access credit against their produce.
The third is a marketplace for asset securitization, showing how the same tech can support different industries.
All three projects share a common platform, highlighting how flexible tokenization can be across sectors.