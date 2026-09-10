Nandan Nilekani urges small businesses lead job creation amid AI
Nandan Nilekani is encouraging small businesses to take the lead in job creation, especially as AI starts replacing routine roles in big companies.
At the Global Fintech Fest 2026, he pointed out that jobs at smaller firms are more diverse and dynamic, making them less likely to be automated.
As he put it, "if you want to AI-proof an economy, you actually should create a situation where job creation is done by millions of small companies."
India's startups to hit 1 million
Nilekani highlighted how India's startup scene has exploded, from just 10,000 startups in 2015 to an expected 1 million by 2035.
He sees both startups and traditional small enterprises as key for future employment.
His advice? Use technology to empower these sectors so they can keep creating jobs even as AI changes the landscape.