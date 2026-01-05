Next Article
Nandini to use AI for tracking crates in dairy operations
Business
Nandini, the popular Karnataka dairy brand, is getting a tech boost—AI will soon track crates at its Bengaluru, Kanakapura, and Hosakote dairies.
This move aims to make milk processing smoother and cut down on lost or misplaced inventory by letting smart cameras handle the counting.
How it works and why it matters
BAMUL (the group behind Nandini) is looking for agencies to set up this system, which uses high-res cameras and AI to spot and count products automatically.
By reducing manual checks with smart sensors and deep learning, BAMUL hopes to get real-time updates on packing and shipping—helping them stay organized, reduce losses, and modernize their operations.