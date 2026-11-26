Naoki Tamura urges BOJ to quicken interest rate hikes
Naoki Tamura from the Bank of Japan is pushing for quicker interest rate hikes, saying rising prices, driven by expensive raw materials and a shaky yen, are putting pressure on everyone.
He thinks it's time for Japan to shift away from its easy-money policies and move toward something more balanced.
BOJ's Tamura warns of rising inflation
Tamura points to surging oil prices (thanks in part to Middle East tensions), unpredictable yen swings, and resilient demand for artificial intelligence-related goods, all fueling inflation.
He warns that if inflation keeps topping the BOJ's 2% target, action needs to be fast.
The good news? Even with earlier rate hikes, Japanese businesses seem to be holding up just fine.