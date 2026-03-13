Narayen steps down as Adobe CEO after nearly 2 decades Business Mar 13, 2026

Shantanu Narayen, who's led Adobe for 18 years, is stepping down after nearly two decades at the top.

Microsoft's Satya Nadella called his run "legendary," highlighting how Narayen helped turn Adobe into a cloud giant for creators and brands.

During his tenure, revenue grew substantially, driven largely by a shift to subscription-based offerings — including Creative Cloud and Experience Cloud — with subscription revenue accounting for the vast majority of Adobe's business.