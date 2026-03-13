Narayen steps down as Adobe CEO after nearly 2 decades
Shantanu Narayen, who's led Adobe for 18 years, is stepping down after nearly two decades at the top.
Microsoft's Satya Nadella called his run "legendary," highlighting how Narayen helped turn Adobe into a cloud giant for creators and brands.
During his tenure, revenue grew substantially, driven largely by a shift to subscription-based offerings — including Creative Cloud and Experience Cloud — with subscription revenue accounting for the vast majority of Adobe's business.
Narayen's legacy at Adobe
Narayen didn't just boost numbers: he changed how Adobe works. He pushed the company toward subscription services and led major acquisitions such as Omniture.
Adobe reached significant market cap milestones during his tenure.
He joined Adobe in senior roles before becoming CEO and has received recognition for his achievements.
Transition details
Narayen will officially leave once a new CEO is chosen: a successor will be named.
He originally took over from Bruce Chizen, and now it's time for someone new to lead one of tech's most creative companies.