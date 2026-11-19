Narendra Modi at FICCI urges firms to use domestic market
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants Indian businesses to start thinking beyond the home turf and take on the world.
Speaking at a FICCI event in Delhi, he encouraged companies to use India's huge domestic market as a launchpad, especially now that new free trade agreements with major economies are opening up more global doors.
Narendra Modi emphasizes global customer understanding
Modi emphasized that understanding what global customers want and upping product quality will be key for Indian brands going international.
"So, invest in understanding the needs of customers in different regions of the world," he urged as FICCI heads toward its 100th year.
With nine FTAs signed across 38 countries recently, India now has access to markets worth nearly $60 trillion, a massive opportunity for anyone ready to think bigger.