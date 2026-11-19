Narendra Modi cites World Bank, urges agriculture investment for self-reliance
At the FICCI Annual General Meeting, Prime Minister Modi called on business leaders to share new reform ideas and invest more in agriculture and related sectors to help India become self-reliant.
He highlighted a World Bank report saying 500 million people have moved out of poverty during his time in office.
Narendra Modi highlights corporate tax cuts
Modi pointed out that corporate tax rates have dropped from 30% to 22% since 2014, aiming to boost economic activity.
He encouraged companies to put "India First" in their long-term plans and step up efforts on jobs and wages, saying supporting wealth creators helps everyone move forward together.
Modi assured industry leaders that his government stands firmly behind them as India looks toward the future.