Narendra Modi launches commercial chip production at Mohali and Gujarat
India's getting ready to send its own semiconductor chips out into the world.
PM Modi just kicked off chip production at two new plants, CDIL in Mohali and Suchi Semicon in Gujarat, announcing at SEMICON India 2026 that "This year, we are talking about the commercial production of our chips. India's chips will go out to the world."
It's a major milestone for India's tech ambitions.
Modi urges suppliers to use incentives
Modi wants more Indian companies designing their own chips. He is urging semiconductor equipment manufacturers and suppliers of chemicals and industrial gasses to use the incentives offered by the government.
The expanded India Semiconductor Mission aims to build up local supply chains and equipment.
Plus, with industry leaders from 52 countries gathering at SEMICON India 2026, it's clear that global eyes are on what happens next in India's growing chip scene.