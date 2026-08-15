Narendra Modi unveils ₹1L cr fund to boost youth startups

This move builds on Startup India's momentum, which has already seen over 2.5 lakh startups pop up in the last decade, creating jobs and new opportunities.

Modi also announced free online coaching for competitive exams and a big push to train 1 crore youth in artificial intelligence over the next year.

Plus, there are plans for new semiconductor plants soon and a goal of 100 GW nuclear power by 2047, so there's plenty on the horizon for young innovators.