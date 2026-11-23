Nasdaq-100 futures jump nearly 3% as AI fears ease
Nasdaq-100 futures jumped nearly 3% on Monday, with the S&P 500 also up over 2%.
This follows last week's roughest Nasdaq drop since early 2020, mainly because people were worried about whether AI investments could keep up their crazy pace and if tech stocks were just too expensive.
Now, Wall Street is showing signs of a rebound.
S&P 500 rebounds after 10% decline
The recent rally comes after the S&P 500 had fallen at least 10% from its recent peak, ending a seven-session losing streak.
The Nasdaq 100 was close to entering bear market territory as doubts grew about AI's rapid rise, even though AI firm Anthropic just had a successful IPO.
While US markets are trying to recover, Asian markets are still struggling, with South Korea's KOSPI dropping over 3% and the MSCI Asia Pacific Index down nearly 1%.