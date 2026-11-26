NVIDIA's stock took a rollercoaster ride (down more than 9% at one point, finally closing 3.9% lower) even after CEO Jensen Huang returned to the spotlight.

Investors are worried that building out AI is super expensive and may not pay off fast enough.

Add in nerves about possible new regulations after the US midterms, plus rising inflation, and talk of Fed rate hikes, and it's clear why tech stocks feel especially shaky right now compared to other sectors.