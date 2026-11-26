Nasdaq 100 nears bear market after US tariffs spark selloff
The Nasdaq 100 is sliding toward bear market territory, dropping over 20% since early October.
The main culprit? A big sell-off in tech stocks tied to AI, triggered by the US announcing new tariffs on imports from 14 major economies.
With Thanksgiving here, this has made markets extra jumpy.
Wednesday saw the index dip another 0.6% after a short-lived bounce.
NVIDIA volatile despite Jensen Huang return
NVIDIA's stock took a rollercoaster ride (down more than 9% at one point, finally closing 3.9% lower) even after CEO Jensen Huang returned to the spotlight.
Investors are worried that building out AI is super expensive and may not pay off fast enough.
Add in nerves about possible new regulations after the US midterms, plus rising inflation, and talk of Fed rate hikes, and it's clear why tech stocks feel especially shaky right now compared to other sectors.