Nasdaq and NYSE will allow 23 hours US stock trading
Big news for night owls and global investors: starting December 6, Nasdaq and the NYSE will let you trade US stocks almost around the clock: 23 hours a day, Monday through Friday.
The new hours (9:00pm to 4:00am ET) are designed so people in Asia-Pacific time zones can join in while it's their business day.
Asia-Pacific investors gain real-time US access
This move isn't just about longer hours: it's about making US markets more accessible worldwide.
The change will mainly help investors in places like Japan, South Korea, and Australia get real-time access and boost market activity overnight.
As NYSE Chief Product Officer Kevin Tyrrell put it, "It fits with a lot of efforts we're making here to just expand market access. Everything will be reported in real time. If you're trading at two in the morning, you'll see quotes that are real-time."