This move isn't just about longer hours: it's about making US markets more accessible worldwide.

The change will mainly help investors in places like Japan, South Korea, and Australia get real-time access and boost market activity overnight.

As NYSE Chief Product Officer Kevin Tyrrell put it, "It fits with a lot of efforts we're making here to just expand market access. Everything will be reported in real time. If you're trading at two in the morning, you'll see quotes that are real-time."