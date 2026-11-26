Nasdaq drop led by NVIDIA and Oracle fuels AI doubts
Wall Street had a rough day on November 25, 2026, with the Nasdaq dropping as much as 4.5% before bouncing back to close just 0.6% lower, a rollercoaster not seen since last year.
Tech stocks like NVIDIA and Oracle led the swings, as investors started questioning if the AI industry can really keep up its rapid pace.
AI companies face debt, bond stress
People are getting nervous about how much debt some AI companies are taking on.
Yield premiums for big players like Oracle have stayed high since last year, signaling investors aren't fully convinced things are stable.
Even after a short-lived boost when NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang returned, S&P Global Ratings flagged concerns about NVIDIA's management.
Meanwhile, CoreWeave's bonds hit record lows, showing just how shaky some parts of the AI sector feel right now.