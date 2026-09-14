Nasdaq futures drop after Anthropic CEO warns on AI risks
Business
Nasdaq futures slid more than 510 points, or 1.7%, on Monday after a wave of selling hit AI stocks worldwide.
The drop started when Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei warned about the risks of AI, making investors nervous about valuations and the possibility that even a delay can trigger profit-taking.
Japan's SoftBank shares also took a big hit, falling 13% as anxiety spread.
Asia stocks tumble on AI concerns
Amodei's caution set off more market drops in Asia, with South Korea's Kospi down over 3% and Japan's Nikkei slipping too.
Tech leaders like Elon Musk, who runs xAI, and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman backed the call for careful progress.
Meanwhile, some investors, like Michael Burry, think all this talk of risk might just help big tech firms keep their edge as new players eye IPOs.