Nasdaq futures slide after Amazon misses EPS and Intel warns
Business
Nasdaq futures are down as Amazon and Intel disappointed investors, with Amazon missing on EPS and revenue and Intel issuing weaker fourth-quarter guidance.
Amazon's stock dropped over 7%, even though its AWS cloud business grew; overall revenue and profits missed analyst targets.
Intel shares plunged 25% after the company warned about ongoing PC market struggles and gave a gloomy outlook.
Binance hack, co-CEO says users safe
The disappointing numbers from these tech giants are weighing heavily on the Nasdaq index.
Meanwhile, in crypto news, Binance was hit by a hack, though co-CEO Richard Teng says users won't lose money as Binance works to secure everyone's assets.