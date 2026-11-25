Nasdaq futures slide nearly 3% as NVIDIA and Anthropic tumble
Wednesday wasn't a great day for markets: Nasdaq futures slid nearly 3% as investors dumped AI stocks like NVIDIA (down 5.2%) and Anthropic (down 4.9%).
The sell-off spread to other big indexes, with S&P 500 and Dow Jones futures dropping too, as people started questioning if the AI boom can really keep up its momentum.
Oil slips, gold falls below $3,500
Oil prices slipped almost 2% despite fresh Middle East tensions, with Brent crude at $89.71 per barrel and US WTI at $80.26.
Meanwhile, gold prices dropped below $3,500, the lowest since September 2025, as everyone's bracing for a likely Fed rate hike in December that could make non-yielding assets like gold less attractive.