Nasdaq hits record as AI and chip stocks surge Business May 06, 2026

The Nasdaq just hit a fresh record, climbing 1.10% to 25,342.82 on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, thanks mostly to a big boost from AI and chip stocks.

Intel jumped 14% after Bloomberg-reported exploratory discussions about chipmaking services for Apple's devices, and AMD was up too as investors waited for its earnings.

The rally got an extra push from easing global tensions after the U.S.-Iran cease-fire.