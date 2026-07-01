Nasdaq posts best quarterly gain in 6 years, up 21.4%
Business
Nasdaq just wrapped up its best quarter in six years, jumping 21.4% as its best quarterly performance in six years.
Cheaper oil and a fresh wave of excitement around artificial intelligence have investors feeling upbeat again.
AI stocks rally, yen 40-year low
AI-related stocks bounced back strongly after recent dips, showing that confidence in tech is running high, helping lift the whole US market.
On the flip side, Japan's yen dropped to a 40-year low as talk of more US rate hikes made the dollar stronger, highlighting some global money jitters.