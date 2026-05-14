Nasscom Foundation and Ciena team up for TechForChange supporting students

Delhi students pitched over 360 ideas

So far, TechForChange has worked with students from leading institutions across Delhi: more than 360 ideas have been pitched, more than 200 teams supported, and more than 40 prototypes created.

The program offers mentorship, technical access, rigorous validation, and exposure.

As Jyoti Sharma, CEO of Nasscom Foundation, puts it, "An innovation ecosystem earns its strength not at the moment of ideation, but in what happens next. The distance between a promising idea and lasting impact is rarely a question of vision. It is a question of infrastructure. The gap between a good idea and real impact is where the real opportunity lies. When early-stage solutions are met with the right conditions, capital, mentorship, rigorous validation, and meaningful exposure, they stop being experiments and start becoming agents of change. Scale follows from the deliberate architecture of support built around it."