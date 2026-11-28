Nasscom report: AI transforming India's IT jobs and call centers
AI is making big waves in India's tech world: think fewer humans doing repetitive IT tasks like code testing, and more smart bots handling customer calls.
According to a new Nasscom report, traditional software maintenance and call center jobs are getting a major AI upgrade.
Indian IT firms focus on AI
While some old-school roles are changing, there's good news: AI can cut costs, help smaller businesses get into tech more easily, and make upgrading old systems faster.
Indian IT companies are already shifting gears, focusing on AI infrastructure, cybersecurity, intelligent business operations, and AI governance, and prepping for a future where smart automation leads the way.