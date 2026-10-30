Nasscom urges government to delay 5% GST on e-commerce deliveries
Business
Nasscom, the technology industry group, wants the government to delay upcoming GST changes for e-commerce delivery services.
The new rules, set to kick in November 1, 2026, would add a 5% Goods and Services Tax (GST) without input tax credit, but Nasscom is hoping for a pushback to January 1, 2027.
Nasscom seeks time and stakeholder talks
Nasscom says companies need more time to update their technology and billing systems before these changes hit.
They have also called for proper discussions with everyone involved, like e-commerce platforms and delivery partners, to make sure the transition goes smoothly and does not disrupt business.