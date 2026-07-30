Nasscom VP Shivendra Singh: AI will drive tech services growth
AI is about to make a big impact on India's tech services scene.
Nasscom Vice President and Head of Global Trade Development Shivendra Singh shared that the industry has quickly embraced AI, and now there's growing demand for experts who can help companies pick the right models, roll them out smoothly, and find the sweet spot between automation and human input.
He stressed that instead of disrupting jobs, these changes will actually drive growth.
India's Global Capability Centers $100B revenue
Singh also pointed out how India and Germany are working together on advanced manufacturing and digital transformation.
Programs like the India-Germany AI Pact aim to help German small businesses tap into AI.
Plus, India's Global Capability Centers are thriving, bringing in nearly $100 billion in revenue and supporting around 2.3 million jobs.
Shivendra Singh urges industry government collaboration
Singh called for more private sector involvement and closer ties with government to boost India's presence in areas like satellite communications, saying this teamwork is key for staying competitive globally.