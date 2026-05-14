Nasscom-Zinnov report: India's Global Capability Centers shift to AI, engineering

India is 2nd-biggest enterprise AI hub

GCCs in India have grown by 32% over the past five years, with more than 500 new centers popping up.

Over half now use advanced AI/ML tech, and there are more than 250 dedicated AI Centers of Excellence.

The sector employs around 250,000 AI professionals, making India the world's second-biggest hub for enterprise AI talent after the US though only a small slice of these centers currently make top-level decisions.

The takeaway? India is quickly becoming a global hotspot for tech innovation and leadership opportunities.