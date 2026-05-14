Nasscom-Zinnov report: India's Global Capability Centers shift to AI, engineering
India's Global Capability Centers (GCCs) aren't just about back-office work anymore. They're now powering big moves in AI, engineering, and business innovation.
According to a new Nasscom-Zinnov report, India has 2,117 GCCs employing 2.36 million people and bringing in $98.4 billion for fiscal 2026.
These centers have moved beyond routine tasks into areas like enterprise transformation, chip design, and cybersecurity.
India is 2nd-biggest enterprise AI hub
GCCs in India have grown by 32% over the past five years, with more than 500 new centers popping up.
Over half now use advanced AI/ML tech, and there are more than 250 dedicated AI Centers of Excellence.
The sector employs around 250,000 AI professionals, making India the world's second-biggest hub for enterprise AI talent after the US though only a small slice of these centers currently make top-level decisions.
The takeaway? India is quickly becoming a global hotspot for tech innovation and leadership opportunities.