Natarajan Chandrasekaran to step down, Tata Sons faces succession challenge
Business
Tata Sons is struggling to pick its next chairman after Natarajan Chandrasekaran announced he will step down in February.
The Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), a major stakeholder, cannot nominate anyone for the search panel because it is currently under regulatory restrictions.
SRTT barred amid investigation, AGM postponed
With SRTT barred from holding internal meetings due to an ongoing investigation, the process has gotten even messier.
Tata Trusts, holding most of the shares, has asked authorities to let SRTT join in, but so far, no success.
This freeze also forced Tata Sons to postpone its annual general meeting last month, highlighting deeper governance and transparency issues within the group.