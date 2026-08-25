Natasha Malpani's Boundless VC closes ₹300 cr 1st fund
Mumbai's Boundless VC just closed its first fund at ₹300 crore ($35 million), beating its original goal.
Started last year by former Kae Capital partner Natasha Malpani, the firm is all about backing early-stage startups in AI, robotics, space tech, and other advanced fields.
Boundless VC plans $500K-$1 million per startup
Over the next two to three years, Boundless plans to invest $500,000 to $1 million per startup and has already funded 10 companies, including Litmus (AI tutoring), Glide (travel discovery), and Armatrix (industrial automation).
It is teaming up with institutions including IIT Madras and Stanford, plus frontier-technology companies such as OpenAI and NVIDIA.
More than half its portfolio has already landed follow-up funding, showing there's real momentum for India's new wave of deep-tech innovation.