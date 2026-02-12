Natco Pharma's Q3 profit rises 14% YoY to ₹151.3cr

Natco Pharma just posted a 14% rise in profit for October-December 2025, hitting ₹151.3 crore compared to last year's ₹133 crore. The company's board approved the unaudited Q3 FY26 results at its meeting on 12th February 2026.

Total revenue climbed to ₹705.4 crore, with export formulations leading the charge—up to ₹421.4 crore from ₹285.8 crore last year.

Domestic sales also grew, but their API segment dipped slightly.

Interim dividend of ₹1.50 per share The company reported a consolidated EBITDA margin of 30.7% for Q3 FY26.

If you're a shareholder, there's a sweetener: an interim dividend of ₹1.50 per share if you're on record by February 18.