Natco Pharma's Q3 profit rises 14% YoY to ₹151.3cr

Natco Pharma just posted a 14% rise in profit for October-December 2025, hitting ₹151.3 crore compared to last year's ₹133 crore.
The company's board approved the unaudited Q3 FY26 results at its meeting on 12th February 2026.
Total revenue climbed to ₹705.4 crore, with export formulations leading the charge—up to ₹421.4 crore from ₹285.8 crore last year.
Domestic sales also grew, but their API segment dipped slightly.
The company reported a consolidated EBITDA margin of 30.7% for Q3 FY26.
If you're a shareholder, there's a sweetener: an interim dividend of ₹1.50 per share if you're on record by February 18.
Natco isn't just about numbers—they've set up a new subsidiary in Chile and re-appointed key execs for next year.
Their associate Adcock Ingram contributed ₹10.90 crore (Natco's share) after a one-time amortization for the half-year ended 31 December 2025, helping push Natco's nine-month profit past ₹1,100 crore.