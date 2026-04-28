National Stock Exchange crosses 13cr, adds 1cr in 7 months
Business
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) just crossed 13 crore investors on Monday, April 27, 2026, adding one crore new users in only seven months.
That's a big jump in retail participation, and total client accounts now stand at 25.7 crore, up from 25 crore just since February.
NSE reports over 26% annual growth
NSE has been adding one crore investors every six to eight months, with a strong annual growth rate of over 26% since FY2021.
What's cool is that nearly every corner of India is now on board: 99.85% of PIN codes are covered.
Maharashtra leads with two crore investors, but smaller states and cities are catching up fast thanks to better digital access and easier KYC processes.