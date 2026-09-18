National Stock Exchange IPO fully subscribed in 2 days
Business
The National Stock Exchange's IPO was snapped up fast, getting fully subscribed by day two.
Most of the action came from big institutional and noninstitutional investors, who grabbed more than their allotted shares.
Retail investors, though, seemed a bit less excited and only filled about two-thirds of their quota.
India's 2nd-largest IPO priced ₹1,700-₹1,785
This is India's second-largest IPO ever, with shares priced between ₹1,700 and ₹1,785 each.
If you're a retail investor thinking about it, the minimum investment is ₹14,280 for eight shares.
There's still time; the IPO stays open for bids until September 21, 2026.