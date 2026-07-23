National Stock Exchange launches 1st in India Nifty500 Ahimsa Index
Business
The National Stock Exchange just launched the Nifty500 Ahimsa Index, the first in India to spotlight companies that steer clear of animal cruelty.
Built with help from the Ahimsagain Foundation, this new index is all about giving investors a way to support businesses that align with ethical and sustainable values.
Companies must meet strict ahimsa standards
Only companies that fully meet strict Ahimsa (non-violence) standards make the cut, landing in the green band.
That means no pharmaceutical firms doing animal testing, no most Reliance Group companies (except Reliance Power), no commercial banks, and nothing tied to dairy, meat, poultry, leather, or fashion industries.
The goal: make it easier for anyone to invest in a kinder future.