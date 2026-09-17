National Stock Exchange of India unveils ₹22,561.57cr IPO, 2nd largest
Business
The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) just dropped a massive IPO: ₹22,561.57 crore, making it the country's second-largest ever after Hyundai Motor India.
Shares are priced at ₹1,785 each and will hit the stock market next week.
There's already a lot of buzz, with investors lining up for a piece.
Anchor investors commit ₹6,746.18cr
NSE pulled in ₹6,746.18 crore from 189 anchor investors even before opening to everyone, one of the highest tallies ever for an Indian IPO.
The offer opened for public subscription on September 17, so if you're thinking about investing or just curious how these big listings work, this one's worth watching.
This marks a huge milestone for NSE as it aims to cement its spot as a leader in India's financial scene.