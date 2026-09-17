National Stock Exchange opens IPO subscription for ₹22,569cr $2.3bn today
Business
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) is finally going public, with its massive ₹22,569 crore ($2.3 billion) IPO opening for subscription today.
Global sovereign funds pre-buy NSE shares
Before the IPO even opened, big global investors, including Norway and Abu Dhabi's sovereign funds, grabbed a chunk of shares, showing strong confidence in NSE.
This listing has been a decade in the making due to regulatory hurdles and legal delays.
Early subscription numbers were still at 0.09 times as of 10:20am. IST.