National Stock Exchange posts Q4 profit up 19% to ₹2,871cr

NSE posts full-year profit ₹10,302cr

Transaction charges brought in 34% more revenue as daily trading hit new highs.

Even with higher expenses from year-end provisions and regulatory settlements, NSE's operating profits stayed solid.

For the full year, profit reached ₹10,302 crore on income of ₹18,713 crore.

The exchange also contributed a massive ₹59,186 crore to the government through taxes and has proposed a ₹35-per-share dividend for shareholders.