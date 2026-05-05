National Stock Exchange posts Q4 profit up 19% to ₹2,871cr
Business
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) just posted a strong finish to the year, with its fourth-quarter net profit up 19% at ₹2,871 crore.
Total income climbed 22% to ₹5,360 crore, thanks to higher trading activity in both cash and derivatives markets.
NSE posts full-year profit ₹10,302cr
Transaction charges brought in 34% more revenue as daily trading hit new highs.
Even with higher expenses from year-end provisions and regulatory settlements, NSE's operating profits stayed solid.
For the full year, profit reached ₹10,302 crore on income of ₹18,713 crore.
The exchange also contributed a massive ₹59,186 crore to the government through taxes and has proposed a ₹35-per-share dividend for shareholders.