Nationwide opens 1st international campus in Hyderabad to speed innovation
Business
Nationwide, a major US insurance and financial services company, just opened its very first international center in Hyderabad.
This new campus is all about boosting its digital, tech, and business game, running 24/7 to help the company move faster and innovate more.
Vikas Jaswal to lead Hyderabad hub
Vikas Jaswal will lead the Hyderabad hub as senior vice president and managing director, focusing on building strong teams and developing talent.
Nationwide has already started hiring for tech and business roles (local applicants encouraged), with this center expected to play a big part in its global growth as it entered its 100th year in 2025.