Naukri JobSpeak: India white-collar hiring up 14% in August

Hiring rose across IT and non-IT fields, with the auto sector leading at 19%, healthcare at 16%, and retail at 15%.

Metro cities like Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Chennai saw big jumps too, while smaller cities such as Bhubaneswar and Surat weren't far behind.

Freshers saw a 15% rise in opportunities, while mid- to senior-level professionals also benefited, with up to an 18% increase in openings.