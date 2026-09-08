Naukri JobSpeak: India white-collar hiring up 14% in August
Business
Good news for job seekers: white-collar hiring in India shot up by 14% this August compared with last year, according to Naukri.com's JobSpeak report.
The boost came mostly from the auto, healthcare, and retail sectors.
India hiring: Auto19% healthcare16% retail15%
Hiring rose across IT and non-IT fields, with the auto sector leading at 19%, healthcare at 16%, and retail at 15%.
Metro cities like Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Chennai saw big jumps too, while smaller cities such as Bhubaneswar and Surat weren't far behind.
Freshers saw a 15% rise in opportunities, while mid- to senior-level professionals also benefited, with up to an 18% increase in openings.