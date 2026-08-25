Naukri survey finds 79% HR leaders expect H2 2026 hiring

Real estate, FMCG, and IT and tech are leading the charge for new jobs, with real estate topping at 86%.

Entry-level positions are especially hot right now: 62% of HR leaders say they're looking for folks with 0-3 years' experience overall, with BFSI, healthcare, and IT leading at 83%, 61%, and 60%, respectively.

Even as AI grows, most leaders don't see big job losses ahead; instead, many believe it'll actually create more roles.

The main challenge? Finding people whose skills match what these new jobs need.