Naukri survey finds 79% HR leaders expect H2 2026 hiring
Good news for job seekers: 79% of top HR leaders think new roles are coming in the second half of 2026.
According to Naukri's latest survey, almost everyone (97%) expects steady hiring, so if you're looking for work or a switch, opportunities should be around.
Skills mismatch is main hiring challenge
Real estate, FMCG, and IT and tech are leading the charge for new jobs, with real estate topping at 86%.
Entry-level positions are especially hot right now: 62% of HR leaders say they're looking for folks with 0-3 years' experience overall, with BFSI, healthcare, and IT leading at 83%, 61%, and 60%, respectively.
Even as AI grows, most leaders don't see big job losses ahead; instead, many believe it'll actually create more roles.
The main challenge? Finding people whose skills match what these new jobs need.