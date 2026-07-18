Naukri.com says 77% of Indian professionals use AI at work
Business
According to a new Naukri.com report, 77% of Indian professionals are using AI on the job.
Since 2020, demand for AI skills in tech roles has jumped nearly 17 times, and mentions of AI in job ads have grown from less than 1% to over 15%.
Even nontech jobs are catching up fast: AI skills there have grown about sixfold, showing that AI is everywhere now.
AI skills raise Indian median salaries
The report also found that knowing AI pays off. IT pros with AI skills earn a median salary of ₹13.7 lakh versus ₹11.9 lakh for those without.
In non-IT fields, the gap is even bigger: ₹11.3 lakh with AI know-how compared to just ₹7.5 lakh without it.
High-paying senior roles needing AI expertise are also on the rise, so if you're thinking about your next move, learning some AI might be worth it!