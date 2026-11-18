Four people have been arrested in Navi Mumbai for running a Ponzi scheme that pretended to sell Ayurvedic products.

The group, from Arthavardhan Health and Wealth Pvt Ltd, lured people with promises of up to ₹6 lakh per month if they brought in new recruits.

Another plan offered a return of ₹60,600 over 14 months for weekly deposits of ₹500.

The police caught on after a tip-off and used a decoy customer to bust the operation.