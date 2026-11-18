Navi Mumbai police arrest 4 in Arthavardhan Ayurvedic ponzi scheme
Four people have been arrested in Navi Mumbai for running a Ponzi scheme that pretended to sell Ayurvedic products.
The group, from Arthavardhan Health and Wealth Pvt Ltd, lured people with promises of up to ₹6 lakh per month if they brought in new recruits.
Another plan offered a return of ₹60,600 over 14 months for weekly deposits of ₹500.
The police caught on after a tip-off and used a decoy customer to bust the operation.
Investigators: only 10% funded products
Investigators found that only 10% of the money actually went toward buying any Ayurvedic products. The rest depended on bringing in more members.
In just three months since August, about 9,000 membership IDs were created.
Police seized assets worth ₹26.36 lakh from the accused, including cars and branded goods.
An FIR has been filed for fraud, and police are encouraging anyone who invested to come forward with proof so action can be taken against those responsible.