Sachin Bansal's Navi raises $100M at $1.3B valuation

Founded in 2018 after Bansal's exit from Flipkart, Navi offers a range of financial services such as digital payments, lending, insurance, and mutual funds.

The investment comes as the company is preparing to go public with an IPO aimed at raising ₹30 billion (about $314 million).

Originally, Navi had filed for a $440 million IPO in 2022 but canceled it the following year amid a downturn in the IPO market.