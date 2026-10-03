Nayara Energy hikes petrol ₹5 diesel ₹3 at 7,108 pumps
Nayara Energy just bumped up gasoline by ₹5 per liter and diesel by ₹3 per liter at all its 7,108 pumps starting today.
The move came amid higher global energy prices, with Nayara seeking to narrow the gap between retail prices and rising international oil and refined-product costs, according to people familiar with the matter, so your next fuel stop might feel a bit pricier.
State-run outlets hold prices amid losses
State-run outlets like IOC, BPCL, and HPCL are still holding their prices steady for now, which could make Nayara noticeably more expensive in comparison.
Meanwhile, Jio-bp hasn't changed its rates yet either.
With global oil prices staying high but retail rates mostly frozen, rating agency Icra says oil marketing companies were incurring negative marketing margins of around ₹8 per liter on petrol and ₹9 per liter on diesel in September and were losing about ₹530 crore a day.