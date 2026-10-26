NBA partners with Kalshi and Polymarket to boost fan engagement
The National Basketball Association (NBA) just announced partnerships with prediction platforms Kalshi and Polymarket, hoping to make games even more interactive for fans.
The league says this move is all about boosting engagement while keeping the game fair, with clear rules on what kind of NBA-related predictions are allowed.
As Scott Kaufman-Ross from the NBA put it, they're excited to try out new ways to connect with fans but are serious about protecting the sport's integrity.
CFTC oversight agreed, states push back
To keep things above board, the NBA worked out an agreement with federal regulators, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), for oversight.
Still, there's some debate: some states think these markets look a lot like sports betting and want their own rules.
While other leagues like the NHL and MLB have jumped in too, the NFL is staying out for now, preferring state-level control over federal involvement.