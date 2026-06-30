NBCUniversal to split from Comcast, targets gaming growth
NBCUniversal is getting ready to split from Comcast, and it's already looking at new ways to grow, especially in digital gaming and entertainment.
The move is meant to let both companies play to their strengths, with Comcast CEO Brian Roberts saying dedicated teams will help each side focus on what they do best.
Comcast shares jump 20% after announcement
NBCUniversal plans to build on its film studio, theme parks, and Peacock streaming platform, and gaming could be a big part of the mix.
There's also buzz about possible future mergers (think: Netflix eyeing NBCUniversal's content), but strict rules mean NBCUniversal has to stay independent for at least a year after the split.
Investors seem excited already (Comcast shares jumped as much as 20% after the announcement), while analysts say this could finally let both companies grow without holding each other back.