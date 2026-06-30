NBCUniversal to split from Comcast, targets gaming growth

Comcast shares jump 20% after announcement

NBCUniversal plans to build on its film studio, theme parks, and Peacock streaming platform, and gaming could be a big part of the mix.

There's also buzz about possible future mergers (think: Netflix eyeing NBCUniversal's content), but strict rules mean NBCUniversal has to stay independent for at least a year after the split.

Investors seem excited already (Comcast shares jumped as much as 20% after the announcement), while analysts say this could finally let both companies grow without holding each other back.