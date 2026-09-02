NCLAT delays Subhash Chandra insolvency hearing to October 7, 2026

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has pushed back the hearing in the insolvency case against Zee founder Subhash Chandra to October 7, 2026.

This happened after Chandra's legal team questioned how a five-member bench was formed by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

Big creditors like Union Bank, Canara Bank, and LIC Housing Finance aren't happy with a tie-breaker judge's order approving a ₹6.5 crore repayment plan, especially since Chandra's admitted debts total ₹22,000 crore.