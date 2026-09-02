NCLAT delays Subhash Chandra insolvency hearing to October 7, 2026
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has pushed back the hearing in the insolvency case against Zee founder Subhash Chandra to October 7, 2026.
This happened after Chandra's legal team questioned how a five-member bench was formed by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).
Big creditors like Union Bank, Canara Bank, and LIC Housing Finance aren't happy with a tie-breaker judge's order approving a ₹6.5 crore repayment plan, especially since Chandra's admitted debts total ₹22,000 crore.
NCLT bars Chandra from transferring properties
On September 1, 2026, an NCLT bench led by Justice Anupinder Singh Grewal told Chandra not to transfer any properties and put off making a final call on the repayment plan.
Creditors say the current plan barely scratches the surface of what's owed and want more time for their objections to be heard.
Now, everyone waits for October to see what happens next.