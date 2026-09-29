NCLAT issues notice on Subhash Chandra appeal against asset freeze

Essel Group's Subhash Chandra is fighting back after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) restrained him from transferring or otherwise alienating his assets on September 1, 2026, as part of an ongoing insolvency case.

Now, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), led by Justice Yogesh Khanna, has issued notice on his appeal and has asked Canara Bank Stressed Asset Recovery Management Branch and HDFC Bank Limited for their side of the story.