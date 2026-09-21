NCLAT orders firm timelines to finish 16 delayed housing projects
The Court-Appointed Committee and NBCC representatives have been told by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) to finally establish firm timelines for finishing 16 long-delayed housing projects.
The tribunal wasn't happy that the order dated December 12, 2024 had not been properly implemented, leaving homebuyers waiting (and worrying) for nearly 21 months with barely any progress.
Supertech yet to hand NBCC documents
To keep things moving, NCLAT has set another hearing for September 25, 2026, aiming to lock in real deadlines and sort out what's holding things up.
Turns out, Supertech still hasn't handed over certain documents the NBCC required, something the court wants sorted as soon as possible.
If all goes as planned, construction could finally kick off on October 1, 2026, giving frustrated buyers some hope at last.