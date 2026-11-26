NCLAT orders Jet Airways to pay ₹480cr to former employees
After seven long years, Jet Airways has finally been ordered by the NCLAT to pay ₹480 crore in pending dues, including provident fund and gratuity with interest, to its former employees.
The move comes as a big relief for staff who have been waiting since the airline shut down back in 2019.
Jet Airways liquidated in November 2024
Once India's top private airline, Jet Airways took off in 1993, but hit major financial trouble after buying Air Sahara in 2007.
It stopped flying in 2019 and was ordered into liquidation in November 2024.
Now, the tribunal says employees must get their money within two weeks, a long overdue win for those who kept hoping things would turn around.