NCLAT pauses lenders' appeals over Subhash Chandra debt cut

Big news in the finance world: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has hit pause on appeals from lenders who were upset about a ruling that massively reduced Essel Group founder Subhash Chandra's debt, from ₹22,006.57 crore down to just ₹6.25 crore.

Creditors like LIC Housing Finance and Union Bank of India aren't happy, but for now, their appeals are pending until the next hearing in early October.